Luckily there are a number of fantastic patches in Pembrokeshire with thousands of pumpkins ready for you to pick and have carved up ready to go for Halloween.

According to Google Reviews, there are two farms - one in Pembroke and the other in Moylgrove - that offer not just a fantastic pumpkin-picking experience, but activities and refreshments so you can turn the visit into a lovely family day out.

The best places for pumpkin picking in Pembrokeshire

According to Google, these are the best places for picking pumpkins in Pembrokeshire ahead of Halloween 2023:

Windsor Farm and Pumpkin Patch

Address: Windsor Farm, Lamphey, Pembroke, SA71 5NT

Opening Times: October 14 and 15 - 10am to 4pm.

Other dates TBC (keep an eye on the Windsor Farm Facebook page for more updates)

Cost: Free and no booking required

Google Review rating: 4.9 stars (17 reviews)

For more information and updates on further dates visit the Windsor Farm and Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

Windsor Farm and Pumpkin Patch has plenty to offer.

Not only does it have an undercover pumpkin patch - so you don’t worry about the rain - with thousands of pumpkins looking for a new home, it also has refreshments and local produce available.

Ample parking and toilet facilities are also available.

Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm

Address: Trefaes ganol, Moylgrove, SA43 3PF

Opening Times: Saturday and Sundays - 10.30am to 5.30pm.

Open extra days for Halloween - Wednesday, October 25 until Monday, October 30.

Cost: £8 per car

Google Review rating: 4 stars (22 reviews)

For more information or to book visit the Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm website.

The Pembrokeshire Pumpkin Farm website says: "Visit our Pumpkin patch – and pick your own Pumpkin ready for Halloween!!!!! Don’t miss a visit to the spooky barn – with amazing Halloween attractions.

"We have opened up areas of our farm for families to enjoy. Our field has lots of orange pumpkins but have lots of different pumpkins – polar bear, munchkins etc.

"Not only do we have a pumpkin patch, make sure you visit the woodland play area – Children can run around, play hide and seek among the spooky hay-bales, and visit the wooded area for a Halloween experience as well as our pumpkin barn with Halloween surprises!"

The Farm also advises bringing wellies as it can sometimes get muddy, but they will provide visitors with wheelbarrows and trugs for the pumpkins.

There is also ample parking available.