Crimestoppers brings together appeals and information published by the country’s police forces to bring criminals to justice.

Lynne Leyson, also known as Annelyn Caldicot, has been added to the charity’s most wanted list.

The 52-year-old was convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May this year.

She was part of a family-led drug gang that supplied cocaine and cannabis in multi-kilo quantities to dealers in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and parts of Swansea.

When police raided Leyson’s home at Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, Carmarthenshire they found more than £60,000 of cocaine and £15,500 of cannabis, more than £17,000 in cash and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

On July 21 several of the other gang members, including Leyson’s husband and son, Steven and Samson Leyson, were jailed.

However, Lynne Leyson, 52, did not show up at court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Leyson was sentenced in her absence to a nine-year prison sentence in September this year.

The court heard how she masterminded a gang from her property at Pibwr Farm.

"I'm sure [Lynne Leyson] played a leading role as the dominant force in this conspiracy and [at trial] she presented as someone who controlled a number of people working for her," said Her Honour Judge Catherine Richards.

Judge Richards added that Leyson was deliberately attempting to evade justice.

Crimestoppers says that Leyson has been placed on the police national computer as wanted.

“Arrest enquiries have been conducted at known addresses where Lynne is likely to frequent,” says the charity.

“These premises are across Carmarthen and parts of Swansea. To date these have been negative enquiries.

Leyson is described as around 160 - 165 cm, approx 5' 4", tall and of medium build.

She has black straight hair and is of white European origin.

She has brown eyes, is right-handed and has a surgical scar on her left leg. She speaks with a Welsh accent.

Anyone with any information about Leyson can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in the anonymous Crimestoppers form.

