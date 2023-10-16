Haverfordwest High VC School (HHVCS) Voices choir will perform at the prestigious Music for Youth Proms.

The choir was successful at the regional selection rounds in Porthcawl and was then invited to perform at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall.

Following the national rounds members were overjoyed to learn that they had made it to the Royal Albert Hall.

“We couldn’t have been prouder of their performance at Symphony Hall and the fact that they had progressed to the National rounds of Music for Youth,” said music teacher Lisa Shelmerdine Richards.

“To now be invited to perform at the Royal Albert Hall is dream come true territory - we are over the moon and working extremely hard to ensure we deliver the most incredible performance on one of the world’s biggest stages”

Lisa said that the choir of 50 students had only been established in the last 12 months.

Although students ranges in age from 12-18, the majority of the choir are younger pupils with many Year 7 pupils taking part in the regional and national rounds.

The choir will perform two pieces in London; Duke Ellington’s It don’t Mean a Thing” and Rwy’n dy Weld yn Sefyll by Linda Gittins, Penri Roberts and Derec Williams.

The choir will be conducted by James Olyott, Head of Expressive Arts at HHVCS and accompanied by Lisa Shelmerdine Richards.

“The choir’s performance in Birmingham was so special,” said Lisa.

“Most of them had never performed in a venue larger than their own school hall. Symphony Hall’s capacity is in excess of 2000. This did not phase our pupils at all and they performed with professionalism and confidence with huge smiles on their faces.

“We had the best feedback we had ever received from the Music for Youth panel. [Judge]Adey Grummet said: ‘I stopped writing, I just had to sit back and watch your performance’. I’m pretty confident they will do the same in London” said Lisa This incredible success has been supported by a number of organisations in the county.

The Expressive Arts Department said Pembrokeshire Schools Music Service, The Landsker Singers and The Gild of Freemen of Haverfordwest had all supported young people in Pembrokeshire to thrive in the arts to the very highest of levels.

Philippa Roberts from Pembrokeshire Music Service added: “A heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional staff and students of Haverfordwest High School.

“Achieving such a remarkable level of performance and earning the privilege of showcasing their talents at the prestigious Albert Hall is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the teachers and the incredible commitment of the students. This achievement is undeniably a milestone of a lifetime.

“The mission of Pembrokeshire Music Service and the National Music Service of Wales is rooted in the belief that every student should have equal access to opportunities, and we are immensely proud to be able to extend our support to those who may face disadvantages, enabling them to not only succeed but also flourish”

The Royal Albert Hall performance will take place on November 15 and tickets are available via the Music For Youth and Royal Albert Hall websites.