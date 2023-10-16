Mathry WI’s October meeting at the village hall began with business. President for the month, Lynne, welcomed everyone and thanked our quiz team who came third in the WI quiz.

Then it was on to the entertainment for the evening A Murder Mystery Evening with a Rocky Horror theme.

Eight members were dressed up as characters and the murder had already occurred.

Sue Hood narrated and members acted out their parts.

“It was really good fun and accusations were flying back and forth,” said member Dot Higgins.

“Our ‘audience’, the rest of our WI ladies, had to guess ‘who done it’ !”

Jill Derbyshire succeeded in deducing that it was Margrutha the Transylvanian maid who was the murderer.

Members then had Halloween themed Welsh cakes and biscuits and jelly eyeballs and ‘blood’ wine to drink.



“It was such a fun evening and one I’d recommend to any WI looking for a good interactive meeting,” said Dot.



Lynne thanked everyone for coming and taking part and said the next meeting would be the AGM on Nov 14 in the afternoon at 1.30 for 2pm.