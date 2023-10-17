Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard was praised for making online safety ‘everyone’s business’ following a South West Grid for Learning (SWGFL) visit to review the school’s online safety provision.

During the day assessors met with school staff, parents, carers, governors and pupils. They were pleased to find that the school provides a high level of protection for users of digital technologies.

“Learners trust the staff to have their best interests and believe staff know and understand how best to support them no matter the circumstance,” said the assessor.

They went on to add: “Learners were very clear in their view that the school provides them with excellent online safety provision, to ensure that they can be safe, responsible, and discerning users of digital technologies.”

SWGFL is a not-for-profit charity ensuring everyone can benefit from technology free from harm, it makes up a third of the UK Safer Internet Centre.

Ysgol Bro Gwaun is currently secondary school in Wales to have been awarded its prestigious Online Safety Mark.

“To achieve the 360-degree online safety mark is a fantastic achievement and signifies the importance the school places on protecting our young people as they navigate the digital world,” said headteacher Paul Edwards.

“Congratulations to the team who worked so hard to ensure that YBG is the only active Secondary school in Wales to hold this award”.

Ron Richards, lead assessor for the 360-degree safe Online Safety Mark congratulated the school on its success and commented that it was reassuring to know that the school had put a lot of thought and effort into improving the online safety of the staff and young people.