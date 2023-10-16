Alexandra Rawson, 35, and Kane Saxton 31, both of Maes Newydd, Dinas Cross are further charged with possessing 252.84 grams of cannabis with intent to supply.

The Crown alleges that the couple were stopped and searched at Heathrow airport on September 26, 2019, where the Class B drugs were found in their possession. They were subsequently accused of importing the cannabis into the UK with the intention of evading its prohibition under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The Crown further alleges that when the couple were searched in Fishguard on January 30, 2020, a total of 252.84 grams of cannabis was found on their possession. The Crown claims the couple's intention was to supply the drug to other members of the public.

Both defendants denied the charges when they previously appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this year however on Monday, October 18, Kane Saxton changed his plea to guilty.

Alexandra Rawson continues to deny the charges.

Saxton will now be sentenced on November 7. The trial proceedings against Rawson are expected to commence at a later date.

