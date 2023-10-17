‘Curiosity’ is a 30x30cm oil painting on canvas board that was inspired by Sarah Jane’s love of the Pembrokeshire landscapes.

“It’s the sense of spaciousness that interests me, and not just the visual space but the mental space, which is something I’m quite passionate about,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to show my work at the Mall Galleries in London once again this year, and I’m thrilled that my painting, ‘Curiosity’, has been chosen.”

Sarah Jane draws on the emotions experienced as she walks the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and her paintings reflect the internal landscapes through the beauty of the Pembrokeshire skies and countryside as well as the natural drama of the elements and the sea.

The ING Discerning Eye is a visual arts-focused educational charity established in the UK in 1990 to encourage an understanding and appreciation of the visual arts, stimulate debate about the place and purpose of art in society, and the contribution each of us can make to its development.

Their annual exhibition, sponsored by ING for the last 25 years, offers awards of over £14,000 in prizes, including the ING Purchase Prize which is worth £5,000. The exhibition is famous for its selection process.

Six prominent figures from the art world - two artists, two collectors and two critics - select from publicly submitted works as well as works by personally invited artists, allowing the opportunity for emerging artists to exhibit alongside more established names.

Each selector chooses independently, and their choices are hung in separate sections, resulting in the impression of six small exhibitions within the whole. The selectors this year are Tony Adams, former footballer and collector; Eliza Gluckman, Director of the Government Art Collection; Chris Levine, artist; Peju Oshin, critic, curator, writer and lecturer; Ian "H" Watkins, singer and collector; Julian Wild, artist and lecturer.

Since graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fine Art Painting at the West Wales School of the Arts, Sarah Jane’s career as a professional artist has steadily gained momentum and recognition. In 2020, she was awarded full membership to the Guild Society of Artists and has exhibited widely across the UK, including at London's Mall Galleries with the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales, enjoying multiple solo shows and overseas exhibitions.

She recently featured in a new TV series, The UK's National Parks with Caroline Quentin.