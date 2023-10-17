Millie Marotta is the number one bestselling colouring book illustrator and lives in Tenby.

Her latest colouring book brings together her 115 favourite illustrations from her last three books – Secrets of the Sea, Woodland Wild and Island Escape – as well as five new exclusive pictures and invites colourists to indulge their creativity and bring the adventurous animals to life.

Colourists can bring to life a wide range of animals from a homely hedgehog to the other-worldly Chinese water dragon.

Millie is a pioneer in the global colouring movement and her illustrations are inspired by her love of wildlife and fascination with the natural world. Her debut title Animal Kingdom spent 22 weeks as the official paperback non-fiction number one in 2015 and she has sold nine million books around the world, with the books being translated into more than 30 languages.

Millie Marotta’s Animal Adventures is available now for £12.99 from www.batsfordbooks.com.