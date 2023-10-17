A Pembrokeshire singer lauded by the Guardian for her ‘velvety and bittersweet’ sound will be playing the baby grand at Wales’ first art hotel later this month.
Jodie Marie will play an exclusive unplugged set on the baby grand piano in the Oriel Lounge at Twr y Felin Hotel on Sunday, 29 October as part of the three-day, St Davids Boia Festival.
Jodie Marie was signed to Decca Records/ Universal Music in 2010 and began writing songs with former Suede guitarist and producer Bernard Butler and singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt.
Her debut album, Mountain Echo (2011 – Verve received much critical acclaim. The Independent described her sound as ‘having a light-blues and jazz-folk-edge recalling late-1960s singer-songwriters such as Carole King’ on her second album, Trouble in Mind (2015).
Her third album, The Answer (2021), was described it as ‘a contemporary masterpiece’ by Welsh Connections. It features the singles, ‘Carageen’, ‘This House’, and ’Ain’t No Doubt About It’, which has had A-list support from BBC Wales.
Jodie Marie latest release, Polar Night (May 2023 – Carmel Records – Caru Music Ltd), was inspired by her time spent above the Arctic Circle in January 2023, isolated in a cabin on a remote island, surrounded by the beautiful landscape, extreme weather conditions and stories of the indigenous Sámi people.
The Boia Festival is a three day festival of music in St Davids as well as a series of free fringe events.
To find out more and book individual tickets for the Boia Festival events visit www.boiafestival.co.uk.
You could make a day of it and book lunch in the hotel’s AA three rosette Blas restaurant. Advance bookings recommended to secure a table by calling 01437 725 555, emailing dine@blasrestaurant.com or online at www.blasrestaurant.com.
