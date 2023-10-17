At the October 12 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr John Cole asked a submitted question on the town’s historic Shire Hall, which served as a courthouse for 168 years, up until 2004.

“With the Shire Hall being a prominent building within the town centre, and laying empty and looking neglected, can the relevant member provide an answer to the following.

“Can it be confirmed if this building is under council control, i.e. rented/leased and, if so, what conditions are included to ensure that the building is kept in good order/condition, including whether regular inspections are carried out?”

Responding, Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller said the Shire Hall had been let out on a 999-year lease in 2010 by the previous council administration; the council maintaining some rights to inspection, but none had been carried out recently.

He pointed out that full control would not revert to the council for nearly 1,000 years.

Cllr Cole said: “It’s still an asset of this authority, surely there should be a programme of inspections?”

Cllr Miller said he was happy to take the matter up with the council’s property team.