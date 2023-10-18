One of the knitters, Mair Jenkins, has close links with New Quay and so, when she found out about the fund raising appeal that was launched earlier this year to cover the cost of crew training for the new all-weather lifeboat - the Roy Barker V - the Cardiff ladies got clicking.

“When I heard about the appeal, I thought it would be a great cause to support,” said Mair.

“So we raised a total of £625 with our fundraising activities, and then we received a kind donation of £200 made by one of the ladies, in memory of her late husband.

“It was great to be able to come and visit the station and present our cheque on behalf of the members.”

The ladies meet at Ararat Baptist Church in Whitchurch on a weekly basis where they knit and chat to help raise funds for charities of their choice.

Roger Couch, who is New Quay’s RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “We would like to thank the knitting group from Cardiff for their very kind donation. Every penny we receive for our Shannon Appeal will go towards training our volunteers and helps us continue to save lives at sea.”