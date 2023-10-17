The National Adoption Service for Wales (NAS) is using this National Adoption Week (October 16-22) to get more people to consider adoption as sibling groups, children with additional needs and older children across Wales are still waiting to find their new home.

The NAS has launched a series of videos to help people who believe they can’t adopt to consider enquiring and to change the public’s perceptions by myth-busting outdated ideas and sharing first-hand experiences.

Tasha, a teacher, adopted two siblings with additional learning needs through Adoption Mid and West Wales. She said: “When I sent my email of interest [for adoption], my family were telling me that ‘they’ wouldn’t want me because I’m single, I’ve got a full-time job, I’ve got a dog. I thought ‘Why wouldn’t they want me?’

“I went in very open-minded. I obviously had to consider that my family live 2 ½ hours away, however, I was aware that a lot of older children (school age upwards) are often waiting the longest.

“My social worker was great, and I’d been in touch with the foster family. So, when I brought them home, I didn’t abandon the routine they’d built up at their foster carer’s house. I even kept a chocolate milkshake for before bed as that’s what their foster carers did.

“My daughter was quite sensitive to some things, and we worked on them with her over time. Noticing that she was starting to let go of these triggers was a sign to me, that she was going in the right direction.”

Suzanne Griffiths, director of the National Adoption Service for Wales and Foster Wales, said: “We hope that during this year’s National Adoption Week, people thinking about adopting across Wales will find the information being shared helpful and inspiring. We aim to answer many of the questions they might have about adopting a sibling group, children with more complex needs or an older child. Our services are always happy to provide more information.”

To find out more, visit www.adoptcymru.com