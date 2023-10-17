Donna James was stopped driving on the Langford Road in Johnston, on September 30 after officers noticed that one of the front lights on her car appeared to be dim.

Smelling alcohol inside the vehicle, a roadside breath test was carried out which proved positive.

James, 35, of Fern Hill Road, Merlin's Bridge, Haverfordwest, was subsequently taken to the police custody suite where she gave further intoximeter tests, the lowest reading being 43 mcg. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

James pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

She was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“She was going through a difficult time in her personal life, she hadn’t eaten that day and had too much too drink, even though the reading showed that it wasn’t that much over the legal limit,” he said.

“She very much regrets what happened. It was a terrible mistake that she made that day.”

As a result of her conviction, Donna James has been disqualified from driving for 13 months. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £56 surcharge.

