The Pump on the Green in Spittal has been given a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, meaning that it is rated among the top ten percent of restaurants in the world.

The pub was taken over by the Jones family, parents Mark and Alison, daughter Chloe and son Jake, a decade ago.

It prides itself on home cooked delicious food enjoyed by both locals and visitors. The pub/ restaurant is consistently scored highly on TripAdvisor with customers praising its generous portions, beer garden, varied menu, friendly, helpful staff.

Earlier this month the Jones family was contacted by TripAdvisor who told them that they had won a Traveller’s Choice Award.

The award recognises diners’ favourite restaurants around the world based on reviews and ratings collected over the past year and is only given to the top ten per cent of venues worldwide.

“We were quite taken aback after receiving the email detailing our Travellers Choice 2023 Award,” said Mark.

“We'd not realised until reading through that to get this award every year we had to be in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

“That's really quite something. After all we are only a little family run restaurant and pub off the beaten track. There is no through traffic and so people do come out of their way to dine with us.”

Mark said that every meal served at the restaurant is cooked on the premises.

“This gives us consistency on serving what we think is delicious food.

“We've also our brilliant front of house staff, with their superb customer service skills who have secured our position on receiving our award.”

The Jones family has recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary at The Pump on the Green.

“This is an achievement in itself, considering the current position that pubs are in in Wales at the moment,” said Mark.

He credits the loyal locals and the visitors that TripAdvisor brings to the pub and restaurant with its success.

“For a small village we have such an amazing group of locals,” he said. “They show such massive support throughout the year. Over the 10 years many have become great friends to us.

“We do think that having a good reputation on TripAdvisor and by word of mouth really does help us considerably with diners.

“Especially so during peak times of the year, as we're off the main road and over six miles from town.”

To find out what’s happening at the Pump on the Green and take a look at the menu, visit its Facebook page or website, both linked above.