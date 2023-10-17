The Church of Wales confirmed this morning, (Tuesday), that the Electorate has now entered its second day.

It has up to three days to reach a decision. If it fails to elect anyone at the end of the third day, the decision then passes to the Bench of Bishops.

The College consists of 47 people representing churches from across Wales who are nominating and voting on a confidential list of candidates.

The election follows the retirement of Joanna Penberthy, who served as Bishop of St Davids for six years.

The new bishop will be the 130th Bishop of St David's, which is a diocese which takes in the counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Once the new bishop is elected, he or she will have up to 28 days to accept the position. If they accept, the election will be formally confirmed at a Sacred Synod service held shortly afterward.

The new bishop will be consecrated at Bangor Cathedral, which is the seat of the current Archbishop of Wales.