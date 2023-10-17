The male stray was found in an injured state this week in the Penfordd area of Pembrokeshire. He had no Microchip or other ID.

As a stray it he currently under the ownership of Pembrokeshire County Council but under the care of Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre, which houses all the stray dogs found or collected by the local authority dog warden.

Greenacres says that it appears the dog’s injuries look like they were caused by fighting and that the animal was in need of veterinary treatment.

“His injuries include numerous puncture wounds around his face and neck, that we can only assume are bite marks,” said Greenacres manager Mikey Lawlor.

“It’s impossible to say if it is from a dog or another animal.”

Mikey says that the dog was in a lot of pain and discomfort and has received treatment from the vets to help with this.

He said the animal’s temperament appears to be good.

Anyone with any information on where the dog has come from or who it is owned by should contact the Pembrokeshire dog warden on 07557 251669.

Ownership of the Patterdale will transfer to Greenacres if he is unclaimed within the statutory seven days.