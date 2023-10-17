In Pembrokeshire, Colby Woodland Garden has plenty to explore for the day, with a woodland garden, four acres of meadow, a formal walled garden and a 900-acre estate which has tranquil footpaths and trails.

There is a sky gazing glade at the top of the woods and dens can be built under the trees. There are also giant stepping stones to have a go on and a wide range of flora and fauna to explore.

The visitor centre also has a leaflet of 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾ which will allow the younger ones to try and tick off as many as possible.

To find out more about what’s on at Colby Woodland Garden, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/colby-woodland-garden/family-days-out-at-colby-woodland-garden.

Normal admission applies to the venue, with National Trust members given free entry. For more information about what is on at other National Trust venues in Wales, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/family-friendly