Matthew Gilbert was seen by his neighbour standing behind the glazed door of his property in Water Street, Pembroke Dock on May 30.

“There’s no doubt what he was actually doing,” commented his solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher. “His penis can be seen.”

Gilbert, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said that his neighbour had seen Gilbert exposing himself behind the glass of his front door.

“It was quite apparent what he was doing, and his neighbour filmed him,” she said.

“He was intentionally exposing his genitals and only a matter of seconds before, a female delivery driver attended to deliver a parcel to the property.”

Following a request from Mr Kelleher, the matter was adjourned to November 7 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service. Gilbert was released on unconditional bail.

