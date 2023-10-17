Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre will be welcoming the one-man show of Carwyn for one night only in October.

The show is presented by Bale and Thomas in association with the Torch Theatre, Theatr Felinfach and RCT Theatres.

The show tells the story of Carwyn James, one of Wales’ beloved rugby coaches, 40 years after his death. It covers his life as a coach, teacher, broadcaster and even espionage, and was written by Owen Thomas and is directed by Gareth John Bale.

Carwyn will be brought back to life by actor Simon Nehan, with Tegan Reg James and Ceri James as the show and lighting designers respectively.

Mr Bale said: "We are looking forward to taking the show to theatres across Wales. We visit 15 theatres and perform 18 shows. It's not quite as long as those famous Lions rugby tours but it is a challenge and we are looking forward to reminding people of the genius of Carwyn James.”

Carwyn will be performed at Torch Theatre on Tuesday, October 31 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17 or £16 for concessions from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 695267.