The Winter Woodland Tale will be brought to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre by Forest Fairy Friends Theatre. It is based on an original play by Lynda Dare and is suitable for children of all ages.

The professionally trained group perform friendly, dance based original shows that are inspired by their love of nature and desire to protect it.

In Winter Woodland Tale, they will being to life Rabbit, Robin and Fairy Holly, who all go on exciting adventures to help Father Christmas. Fairy Holly will experience her first winter in the forest but things don’t go to plan as Snow Flake, the Queen of Winter, tries to stop her from helping Father Christmas.

Children who attend will also receive a gift from a very special visitor.

Winter’s Woodland Tale will be at the Torch Theatre on Sunday, December 3 at 11am. Tickets cost £10 for an adult, £8 for a child and £32 for a family ticket and are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.