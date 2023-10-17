Direct Nursing Services Ltd. (DNS) is a specialist in the provision of qualified nurses and experienced healthcare support workers to major NHS trusts.

DNS is also a leading supplier of staff to private hospitals, local authority and private nursing homes, mental health and learning difficulty units, prisons, social services, industry, doctors' surgeries and many more.

This year DNS is sponsor of the Primary Care Person of the Year and also sponsor of the Care Home of the Year award in the West Wales Health and Care Awards.

DNS Managing Director Dale Russell said: "We would like to thank the Western Telegraph for organising and holding these awards once more. The awards celebrate all that is good about the health care workforce and the NHS - that we are all so proud to work in partnership with.

"These awards directly reflect the skills, dedication, compassion, and expertise that health care staff provide and recognise the positive difference these caring and compassionate individuals make to so many people’s lives.

"Direct Nursing Services have had the privilege of working with thousands of nurses and health Care support workers over the past 25 years throughout south mid & west Wales, and to them we would also like to give our personal appreciation.

"Every year brings its own challenges, but the last few years has been more demanding than most. Our health and social care and NHS services have been under immense strain, and the daily pressure that staff and the people we serve have experienced is like nothing that we have seen in our lifetimes.

"The way Wales has responded has been nothing short of incredible. We thank you all.

"Throughout the pandemic, the care, the commitment to duty of all the people working the health and care sectors reflects the immense courage they have found to meet the challenges and demands made. Such courage is only born from the deepest compassion. Those qualities which define who they are and what they do.

"We would like to thank you and your staff, for who you are. We thank your families for their understanding, of who you are and what you have done and continue to do.

"The West Wales Health and Care Awards are designed to celebrate all that is good about the health care workforce and the NHS - that we are so proud to work in partnership with.

"DNS are proud to be a contracted supplier to the NHS in Wales. As a health and social care supplier, DNS are passionate about celebrating and recognising the successes within the industry. Often, workers go above and beyond what is expected, facing many day-to-day challenges, and this can easily go unacknowledged.

"The West Wales Health and Care awards gives us a great opportunity for us all to come together to honour care professionals who are making a positive difference.

"Passion and dedication across the care sector is truly inspiring. To be able to highlight and celebrate this is something of which we’re extremely proud.

"Last year’s awards event was a huge success, and it was great to see everyone come together to acknowledge the achievements of the sector. We're now looking forward to spotlighting exceptional individuals and hearing about all the amazing work of the sector for another year."

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital.

The West Wales Health and Care Awards presentation evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.