The announcement came at around 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday, October 17), by the Archbishop of Wales, Andy John.

Archbishop John and the Venerable Davies walked out of the west door together to a rousing applause from onlookers who were waiting expectantly for the announcement.

"We have met over these last two days to discern who should be the next bishop, of this diocese of St David's " said Archbishop John.

"And our conclusion is that the Venerable Dorrien Davies should be David's successor.

"His experience of this place and his deep wisdom and his skills will all be deployed in both leading the diocese forward and bringing it together in faith, hope and love. I know in his care this diocese will, as St David himself bid us, be joyful, will do the small things and will keep the faith.”

In an emotional response, Venerable Dorrien Davies said:

"Thank you all so much for your love and support because it means a great deal to me. I look forward to leading this diocese to things wonderful and new."

Archdeacon Dorrien will become the 130th bishop of St David's, which is a diocese covering the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

He secured the necessary two-thirds majority vote from members of the Electoral College on the second day of its meeting at the Cathedral.

Born in Abergwili in 1964 and a native Welsh-speaker, Dorrien trained for ministry at St Michael’s College, Llandaff, and was ordained priest in 1989.

He served his curacy in Llanelli before being appointed Vicar of Llanfihangel Ystrad Aeron in Ceredigion.

During that time, Dorrien studied for a degree at the University of Wales, College of Lampeter, graduating in 1995.

He was appointed Vicar of St Dogmael’s, Pembrokeshire, in 1999 and served there for 11 years. In 2007, he was made a Canon of St Davids Cathedral and in 2010, he moved to St Davids as Canon Residentiary. In 2017 Dorrien was appointed Archdeacon of Carmarthen and priest-in-charge of St Clears.

Dorrien is married to Rosie and has two sons, Morgan and Lewies (CORR). His hobbies include reading and painting.

He will be the Bishop Elect until the election is formally confirmed at a Sacred Synod service on November 29. He will be consecrated as Bishop at Bangor Cathedral – the seat of the Archbishop – on January 27 and enthroned as the 130th Bishop of St Davids at St Davids Cathedral shortly afterwards.

The election followed the retirement at the end of July of Joanna Penberthy, who served as Bishop of St Davids from 2017.