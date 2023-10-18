The call was made on Tuesday morning (October 17), after a crew member sustained what has been described as ‘suspected spinal injuries’ following an incident on board.

“We received the call just after 8am, asking if we could assist with the medical evacuation of a crew member who had suspected spinal injuries,” commented a member of the Angle all-weather lifeboat.

“He was serving on the NATO frigate that was positioned approximately 25 miles west of St Ann’s Head.

“We launched the lifeboat, and when we arrived, we were told that the ship’s medical team and an onboard doctor were treating the casualty. They believed that the best method of evacuation, given his suspected injuries, would be by helicopter.”

As a result, the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 was alerted.

“Because the helicopter’s estimated time of arrival was predicted to take 40 minutes, we decided to escort the frigate into St Brides Bay where conditions would be more favourable for the helicopter to land on her flight deck,” continued the Angle lifeboat spokesperson.

“Once we were north of Skomer Island, and with the helicopter now on scene having landed on her flight deck, their paramedics began to assess the situation and evacuate the casualty while the lifeboat stood by.”

The casualty was then carried onboard the helicopter and flown to hospital for further treatment.