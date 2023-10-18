The call was made to officers on September 27 by a member of the public who was concerned for his welfare.

“Police officers responded to the call and they found the defendant’s vehicle on Richard John Road in Milford Haven,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“A roadside breath test was positive and a subsequent reading showed that there was 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.”

Beckerleg, 28, of Haven Drive, Hakin was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who informed magistrates that when the officers discovered his vehicle, it wasn't being driven by the defendant. However Beckerleg accepted that he had driven it earlier that evening, after consuming alcohol.

Mr Kelleher said that the defendant is also addressing his ‘problems with alcohol’.

Beckerleg was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

