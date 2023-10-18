Pembrokeshire County Council has proposed to increase some of the off-street parking charges across the county.

The proposed changes are:

Brooklands Place, Amroth: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

West Angle Bay, Angle: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Millmoor Way, Broad Haven: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Beach, Freshwater East: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Little Haven: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30.

Manorbier Beach: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

The Pebbles, Newgale: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Newport Sands: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Nolton Haven: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

The Station, Penally: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Regency, Saundersfoot: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

The Harbour, Solva: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Oriel y Parc, St Davids: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels: Up to 30-minutes parking/waiting will remain free, however, parking up to one hour will be increased from £1 to £1.50, up to two hours will increase from £2 to £3, up to three hours will be increased from £3 to £4.50 but will also be increased from up to three hours to up to four hours and a daily charge will increase from £5 to £6. A weekly ticket will remain at £30 and a daily charge for coaches will stay at £8.

The council also proposes to change the dates that the ‘seasonal charge’ will apply for – moving it from the current March 15 to November 7 dates to March 1 to October 31.

Charges for parking will apply on all days of the week between 9am and 7pm. Parking for up to 30 minutes is free but there is a no return to the parking place within four hours and a ticket from the machine must be displayed or valid parking session purchased by phone.

Any objections or representations to the plans must be made in writing to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure and environment, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP by November 9.