Anthony Jones, 19, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with driving without due care and attention after the incident on March 28 between Tiers Cross and Haverfordwest.

Jones, of The Close in Johnston, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Old Hakin Road heading towards Haverfordwest. In front of him was a BMW and another vehicle.

Both cars in front of Jones slowed as the BMW indicated to turn right in to Eddie Thomas Garage.

At this point, Jones overtook the vehicle in front of him and crashed in to the front wing of the turning BMW.

The crash saw Jones’ Vauxhall come to rest in the road on its passenger side. Both Jones and his passenger sustained slight injuries in the crash.

He admitted careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4, and was fined £533. Jones must also pay £110 in costs and a £213 surcharge, and was hit with five points on his licence.

