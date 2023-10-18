Manor Town House, a sea-view establishment in the centre of Fishguard has been announced as a winner of the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2024 awards for B&Bs.

The guide describes Manor Town House as a ‘well set-up, furnished and immaculate B&B with a terrace that has spectacular views over Cardigan Bay’.

It praises the ‘fresh flowers, beautiful furniture, warm welcome' at Manor Town House as well as the rooms.

“The best bedrooms are large, with sea views, a super-king bed, a seating area and mini-fridge,” reads the guide.

“Town-side rooms are bigger than the junior sea-facing ones, which are ingeniously arranged, with a surprising amount of cupboard and drawer space.

“Downstairs there are two very pleasant lounges with honesty bar and lots of books to read”.

The guide also praises breakfast at Manor Town House: “The actual meal is perfect, with home-made granola, cereals, fruit, yoghurt, croissants, no heavy fry-ups, but a bijou' daily special – maybe scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and asparagus, or chargrilled sourdough, vanilla-whipped ricotta, thyme-roasted peaches, toasted almonds, local honey,”

Manor Town House also offers cream teas and packed lunches to order, the latter being ideal if you fancy hiring a bike, walking the Pembrokeshire Coast Path that runs below the B&B or hopping on a coastal bus.

This is Manor Town House’s fifth Good Hotel Guide award. The sea views from the bedrooms have their own award, it has been voted the Best Hotel for Walking and in 2021 the hotel won the first ever Good Hotel Guide photography competition.

“We are completely thrilled to bits and extremely grateful,” said owners Chris and Helen Sheldon.

“The award will now be sent in the post. Unfortunately, we are too busy with guests to go to the event in London at Olympia to collect the award.”

Established in 1978, the Good Hotel Guide is the only truly independent UK hotel guide – hotels cannot buy their entry into the print edition and neither the editors nor the inspectors accept free hospitality on their anonymous visits to hotels.

Now owned by Richard Fraiman, who has been chief executive officer since 2014, the editorial team is led by the former travel editor and assistant travel editor of The Times, Jane Knight and Kate Quill, respectively.

To see more of Manor Town House, visit its website linked above.