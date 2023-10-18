The council revealed the plan in a public notice in the October 17 edition of the Tivyside Advertiser.

The council plans to remove five limited waiting bays on the eastern side of the junction between Morgan Street and St Mary Street and replace them with a pedestrian footway to increase pedestrian access between the two streets and to secure access to the newly created flood alleviation pumping station.

They also plan to increase the length of the waiting bay on the south-east side of Morgan Street which is south of the junction with Pwllhai. This will increase it from 13.9 metres to 17.9metrese

The full details of the plans can be seen at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/consultations/orders.

Anyone who believes the order to be invalid in the belief it does not comply with legal requirements can apply to the High Court by November 23, 2023.