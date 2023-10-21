The Welsh Government has issued temporary traffic prohibitions and temporary reduced speed limits for some sections of the road over the next few weeks.

The reason for the road closures and speed limit reductions is to allow for work for be done on the A40 and nearby between Robeston Wathen Roundabout and Pengawse Hill.

The restrictions on traffic will come into place at 00.01 on October 26 and be in operation intermittently overnight between 7pm and 6am for a maximum of 18 months. However, the speed restrictions will be in operation at all times the road is not closed.

The relevant restrictions are:

Temporary prohibition of vehicles, prohibition of waiting and 50, 40, or 30mph speed limits

On the length of the A40 trunk road along existing and new alignment lanes extending from Robeston Wathen Roundabout to the junction with the unclassified road leading to Pengawse Hill, including all laybys with the exception of the layby situated on the eastbound carriageway immediately west of Penblewin Roundabout and the rest area at Penblewin.

Temporary prohibition of pedestrians and cyclists

On the length of the A40 trunk road along existing and new alignment lanes extending from the unclassified road leading to the property known as Jacob’s Park to the junction with the unclassified road leading to Pengawse Hill, including all laybys with the exception of the layby situated on the eastbound carriageway immediately west of Penblewin Roundabout and the rest area at Penblewin.

Temporary 10mph speed limit and no overtaking

On the length of the A40 trunk road along existing and new alignment lanes extending from Robeston Wathen Roundabout to a point 175 metres west of the entrance to the dwelling known as Maes-y-Ffynnon.

There will be an alternative route for all vehicles other than abnormal load vehicles that want to travel east on the A40 from Canaston Bridge Roundabout. This will be via the westbound A40 to Scotchwell Roundabout, westbound A4076 to Salutation Square Roundabout in Haverfordwest, southbound A4076 to Sunnycroft Roundabout, southbound A477 to Pembroke Dock and then eastbound A477 to St Clears Roundabout to re-join the A40.

The alternative route for vehicles travelling west from Pengawse Hill Junction is via the eastbound A40 to St Clears Roundabout and then vice versa to the above.

If there is high winds or maintenance operations that lead to the closure of the Cleddau Bridge, eastbound traffic will use the following alternative route: from Canaston Bridge Roundabout via the southbound A4075 to Cross Hands, eastbound A4115 to Templeton, southbound A478 to Kilgetty and eastbound A477 to St Clears.

The alternative route for westbound traffic would be vice-versa.





Abnormal load vehicles will not be able to use the alternative routes and will have to follow this route: to travel north from Penblewin Roundabout will be held in the existing layby on the westbound carriageway of the A40 immediately to the east of St Clears Roundabout and in the existing layby on the eastbound carriageway of the A40 immediately to the west of Canaston Bridge Roundabout until it is safe to travel through the works.

Temporary prohibition of right hand/left hand turns and alternative routes