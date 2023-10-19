The Fostering Excellence Awards are held each year by the Fostering Network. Six of the winners were from Wales including Pembrokeshire’s own Eleanor.

Eleanor has lived with foster carer Jokë since she was five years old and has gone through and overcome many difficult times. She set out to work hard and persevered and is now studying at university and hopes to go on to work in the police force. She won the Young People’s Award.

The ceremony was held at Birmingham Repertory Theatre on October 17 and was hosted by broadcaster and TV presenter Ashley John Baptiste, who has experience in the care system.

Alastair Cope, head of Foster Wales, said: “We’re delighted to see so many members of our fostering community recognised for the valuable contribution they make to the lives of young people here in Wales.

“I want to say a big thank you and congratulations to the winners, your support and dedication to young people does not go unnoticed and you are making such a positive impact on those who need care most.”

Sarah Thomas, The Fostering Network’s chief executive, said: “It’s been such a joy to read everyone’s stories and hear about exceptional people who go above and beyond to support others. It’s an honour to be able to celebrate these incredible achievements with our annual awards while highlighting the vital role fostering is playing to those outside the fostering community.”