Coming in with score of 1 is Lillies restaurant, café and canteen which is based in 1, Town Moor Mews, Narberth. Also scoring a 1 is The Shack, situated at the Seaview Hotel and Restaurant, Window Hall, Fishguard. Both premises are requested to carry out ‘major improvements’.

Two Tenby food outlets, namely Caffi Llew and Rowlies in Main Street have come out with a 2, while the Loafley Bakery at the old dairy, also in Tenby, has scored a 3.

Coming in with a sound 4 is Tan Coed Pizza near Brawdy; Greggs PLC at Tesco; Haverfordwest; Annwn in Narberth and JK Lewis and Son, Crymych, while the following have all scored the highest rating of 5:-

CWLBOX (Saundersfoot); Mrs Bs Veggie Bites; Tikka G (Narberth); Mor Ffresh (Dinas Cross); The Trafalgar pub (Milford Haven); Preseli Hill Cottages; BH Catering (Freystrop); Morrison Daily (Pembroke); Greggs PLC (Tenby); Mamgu Welshcakes ( Saundersfoot); Get Loaded; Yo! TO Go! (Pembroke Dock); Nourish Bakery (Fishguard); G and I Catering (St Florence); PATCH (Tenby) and Emburs Dessert Bar (Monkton).