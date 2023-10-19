“We’re absolutely over the moon,” commented owners Wells and Louise Jones.

“We’re so proud and delighted for the whole team at the Harbourmaster for the recognition this award has provided.

"Considering how challenging things have been for the hospitality industry in recent years, winning this award is a wonderful boost for the whole team, who work exceptionally hard to maintain these excellent standards. We can’t thank them enough.”

The couple bought the hotel towards the end of 2021 but knew, from the outset, that they would preserve the iconic 19th century building in all its glory.

Built in 1811 as the home and office of Aberaeron’s harbourmaster, it has operated as a boutique hotel since 2002 with 13 rooms spread over three historic buildings. The original property has seven rooms in the former harbourmaster’s residence and there are four more in the warehouse while the cottage has two further bedrooms.

Each of the original rooms enjoy superb views across the sea and harbour while there are four spacious warehouse converted rooms with stylish bathrooms, sofas and lift access. The Aeron Queen Suite has panoramic views, as was featured in the Visit Wales TV campaign.

The self-catering cottage, just metres away from the main building, has two en-suite double bedrooms and a small single room with harbour-facing views, a kitchen and lounge.

Melin Tregwynt fabric is used in the rooms for headboards, blankets and cushions with armchairs looking out over the town and sea, and huge tin baths to soak in while the hotel's blue iconic exterior has become an unmistakable landmark for the town of Aberaeron and its harbour.

But there can be no doubt that in addition to the exquisite interiors, the food served from the dining room bears testimony to the creative ingenuity of head chef Ludo Dieumegard.

The menu showcases some of Ceredigion’s prime produce such as Cardigan Bay shellfish, Welsh lamb and beef, local cheeses and organic vegetables as well as the delicious Coaltown coffee from Ammanford.

Ales and craft beers have been sourced from some of Wales’ best breweries as well as a selection of 18 wines from an ever-changing wine list, a choice of Welsh gins and some delicious cocktails.

Wells and Louise are no strangers to the minutiae of running a top class hotel.

Wells began working in the hospitality industry when he was still a pupil at Cardigan Secondary School after his parents bought the Gwbert Hotel, near Cardigan. He continued working there while he was later employed as the IT manager at the secondary school and eventually took the hotel over from his father in 2005.

The couple bought the Cliff Hotel and Spa in 2014 and began a major refurbishment programme. Today the hotel has gained recognition as one of south Wales’ leading wedding venues as well as a highly stylish hotel, restaurant and spa.

The couple also own The Grosvenor and The Angel Hotel which are both in Cardigan and Gwbert Holidays.