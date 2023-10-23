At the meeting, which will be held on Thursday, 26th October at 7.30pm at the NFU Cymru office in Haverfordwest, SA61 1RW, members will hear from NFU Cymru County Adviser Aled Davies about these recent policy developments.

The Enhanced Nutrient Management plan is aimed at lessening the detrimental impact that the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations might have on Welsh food production

NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Chairman, Simon Davies said: “In light of these recent developments regarding the agri-environment schemes and water quality, this meeting is the perfect opportunity to come along and about them both in more detail.

"It is our future on the farm that these policies will affect and I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.