Located in Abercych, Clynfyw Farm has been farmed by the Lewis-Bowen family since the 1750s. It has offered high-quality accessible accommodation and has been an award-winning pioneer of community focussed farm diversification for over 30 years.

Now home to ten people living in supported accommodation, and a Care Farm open to everyone, particularly those vulnerable and marginalised, it is looking for a £550,000 cash injection to keep its vision on track.

Chair of Clynfyw CBS, John Morgan said: "Grab your chance now to own shares in this wonderful farm, have a say in what happens next, and help secure its future as a community hub, providing care farm opportunities and developing and supporting local resilience."

Clynfyw Community Benefit Society (CBS) has been set up to run the community share offers starting with the purchase of four cottages, converted stone farm buildings and an adjoining nine acres of land.

Over time, it is hoped the whole farm will become community owned, honouring its current uses, while focusing on 'progressive community resilience', and regenerative land usage so it can continue to be enjoyed as a secure community resource, benefiting more people, in perpetuity.

The community share offer runs until 30th October 2023.

More details, including an investment form, can be found at clynfyw.co.uk under 'CBS'. Or you can email/phone the financial and administration coordinator, Lizzie, at adminCBS@clynfyw.co.uk / 01239 841236.