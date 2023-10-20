Part of the charitable role of the RWAS is to promote agricultural science, research, and education, particularly in the areas of food, farming, and the countryside.

Free admission is being offered to school children and reduced admission for higher education students so they can learn more about agriculture during the two-day event.

The Winter Fair is unique among other society events as it takes place during term time. Each year more schools and colleges are seeing the educational value of attending this event to learn about food production, the supply chain and agricultural organisations.

Over 1,000 school children and students from across Wales and over the border visited last year’s Winter Fair.

Touching on many aspects of the curriculum, a visit to the Winter Fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about agriculture in relation to business studies, cooking and nutrition, animal welfare, geography, mathematics and much more.

This year, the RWAS is launching a new educational programme in the Members Centre. The educational offering will be for learners of all ages, including primary, secondary school children, higher education students and adult learners.

The programme will focus on understanding important facts that support farming principles, such as the basics of growing in healthy soil.

Speakers include Michael Kennard from the Compost Club; gardener, educationalist, and S4C presenter Adam Jones (Adam yn yr Ardd); NFU Cymru Deputy President and Cows on Tour co-founder, Abi Reader; Montgomeryshire farmer and NFU member, Jonathan Wilkinson, and David Elias, a conservationist of Snowdonia National Trust and author of Shaping the Wild.

All school trips must register in advance and pre-book their tickets. The Winter Fair is free for primary and secondary school children under the age of 16 and a reduced admission fee of £5 will be offered to higher education students.

The closing date for registration is Friday, 27th October.

If you are part of a school, college or university and would like to arrange a trip, get in touch at requests@rwas.co.uk or call 01982 553863 before the closing date.