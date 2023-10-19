Diyar Ali, 29, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he faced two charges relating to the identification of the driver of a Toyota Yaris.

The court heard that Ali, of Baron Court in Haverfordwest, provided false details for the driver of the Yaris between May 2021 and this February after it was caught speeding on April 21, 2021.

He then again gave false details to the police between March 2022 and February 2023 after being caught speeding on February 27 last year.

Ali pleaded guilty to two charges of committing an act with the intent of perverting the course of public justice.

Judge Geraint Walters granted an application for a pre-sentence report, and adjourned sentencing until November 10.

“This offence is a serious one,” he told Ali. “It very often does attract a prison sentence.”

Ali was granted bail until his sentencing hearing.