HM Coastguard Fishguard, Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI lifeboat and Dyfed-Powys Police were all tasked to take part in the search for the person described as ‘high-risk’.

The coastguards were deployed just before 1am, while both Fishguard lifeboats were launched at 2.28am this morning, Thursday, October 19.

Police officers and coastguards searched locations that the missing person was known to frequent while both Fishguard lifeboats carried out a shore search of the Fishguard Bay area.

During the search, information was received that the casualty had returned to their home address.

Search teams were stood down and returned to station at around 3.30am.