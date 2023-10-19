The total has been unveiled by Specsavers this Recycle Week (16-22 October). It also marks reaching the significant milestone of recycling the equivalent of one million pairs of glasses, at stores across the UK, since the initiative began in August 2022.

Teaming up with recycling experts MYgroup, collection points have been available in store at Specsavers Haverfordwest for customers to recycle their unwanted specs and contact lens packaging.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal,” says Clare Corcoran, divisional chair for Specsavers in Wales.

“To have also contributed to such a huge overall total is brilliant and we want to continue to recycle as much as we can to help reduce the amount of waste to landfill.

“Customers can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as glasses cases, contacts lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles. Unfortunately, we can’t accept lens cloths.”

Once the collections bins are full, the items are sent to MYgroup’s recycling plant. The glasses and contact lenses are given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.

It can also be used in the building trade as a great alternative to plywood. Unlike some recycled items, the recycled board created by MYgroup has the potential to be recycled over and over again, so any items dropped off for recycling can be repurposed multiple times.

You can drop off any unwanted glasses or eye care materials by visiting Haverfordwest Specsavers at 4 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2AL.