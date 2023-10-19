A PEMBROKE driver has been found guilty of careless driving following a crash at one of Pembrokeshire's most notorious
Sharon Lloyd, 53, of Devon Drive in Pembroke, was driving behind an Audi A4 as they approached the Nash Fingerpost junction on the A477 on March 28.
The Audi driver braked to avoid a vehicle pulling out from the junction. However, Lloyd failed to react and her Hyundai crashed in to the back of the Audi.
The court heard that the defendant sustained “slight injuries” to her chest and ribs, and both cars were damaged.
No pleas had been entered, and Lloyd was found guilty in her absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.
She was fined £440, and must pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £176. Lloyd was also hit with five penalty points.
