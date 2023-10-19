Aberaeron’s Sioned Harries will be hoping to add to her 75 caps as she is named among the replacements for Wales Women against Canada in the inaugural WXV1 campaign in New Zealand.

She is joined on the bench by Haverfordwest-born former Crymych RFC player Lleucu George.

It will be a special moment for captain Hannah Jones as she will be earning her 50th cap after making her debut as a 16-year-old in the 39-3 win over Scotland in 2015.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said of Hannah: “Hannah Jones will captain the side and win her 50th cap for her country and we all know this is a special occasion for her, her family and for all the squad. She made her Wales debut as a 16-year-old and her leadership qualities, on and off the field, is why she is so respected throughout the game.”

Elsewhere in the team – which is the same team that beat the USA in a friendly last month – Haverfordwest-born, former Crymych RFC player Lleucu George will be hoping to add to her 14 caps if she features off the bench.

Cunningham said: “We have rewarded the starting line-up that performed so well and produced a historic first victory over the USA in Colwyn Bay back in September.

“Carys Williams-Morris comes into the squad and will bring her experience and we are confident she will have a major impact off the bench. We are excited for the opening game of the WXV1 and are raring to go and to see where we are against one of the best sides in the world.

“Canada ran England close in a recent test match and we know they are a physical side, but we have worked hard during our preparation for this tournament and are looking forward to the challenge at the ‘Cake Tin’ on Saturday.”

Canada currently sit in fourth place in the world rankings, two places above Wales in sixth.

Wales Women team to face Canada at the Sky Stadium, Wellington on Saturday, October 21 (kick off 4pm local time): 15 Jasmine Joyce, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Carys Cox, 10 Robyn Wilkins, 9 Keira Bevan, 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4 Abbie Fleming, 5 Georgia Evans, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Alex Callender, 8 Bethan Lewis (vice captain).

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones, 17 Abbey Constable, 18 Donna Rose, 19 Kate Williams, 20 Sioned Harries, 21 Megan Davies, 22 Lleucu George, 23 Carys Williams-Morris.