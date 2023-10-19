There are fears that the old Tasker Milward School site could become a base for antisocial behaviour, squatting and drug taking as the school is targeted once more.

It is understood that this time the vandals broke into and ransacked the school office where the lighting controls for the all-weather pitch, which is still in use, are located. The panel was so damaged that the lighting can no longer be used.

The Western Telegraph understands that other sports facility at the school site, the Tasker Milward Dome, has also been closed due to vandalism beyond repair.

As well as vandalising the office, the windows of the upper floors of the school have also been newly smashed.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that they received reports of vandalism at the old school at 3pm on Saturday, October 7, and Pembrokeshire County Council was notified to board up the damage.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that it was aware of vandalism to the old Lower Tasker Milward school and had been carrying out work to secure the building and the site.

“We continue to work with our colleagues in Dyfed-Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the building remains secure and to minimise unauthorised activity,” said a council spokesperson.

The council added that some of the site would be incorporated into Portfield School.

“Cabinet has approved that the leisure facilities around the site are repurposed for Portfield School as part of its redevelopment,” said the spokesperson.

“Work to arrange this is due to start soon. We are also reviewing the ATP (artificial turf pitch) lighting which has been damaged.”

This is not the first time that the school has been vandalised. Last summer police received reports of burglary and criminal damage at the school site.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that enquiries into this month’s incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation into the alleged incidents in Haverfordwest at the old Tasker Milward VC School, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

You can do this either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.