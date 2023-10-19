The Priory Inn near Milford Haven dates back to the Middle Ages and stands alongside the Pill Priory which was founded around 1200.

The property is situated alongside a stream and mature woodland in the Lower Priory, which is is a small historic hamlet at the top of the Havens Head Lake on the south-eastern side of Milford Haven.

The Grade II* Listed Building oozes charm and rusticity, incorporating some fine features including an Inglenook fireplace and a vaulted ceiling.

Estate agents Guy Thomas and Co of Pembroke state that as a result of the pub’s convenient position near to Milford Haven and its considerable size, it offers ‘huge potential’.

“And this isn’t just as a pub, but also in respect of a restaurant and functions, including weddings," they state.

The four-bedroom property opens into the main public bar area with its magnificent fireplace and wood burner. Two windows look out to the rear while exposed timbers and a tiled floor add to the magnificent country feel of the property.

The rooms leads off to the middle bar with its feature vaulted ceiling, a recessed wood burner and an attractive niche and recess.

The rear barn/restaurant has a beautiful corner fireplace as well as a beamed ceiling and a door leading to the front of the property.

The kitchen is equipped with fitted work surfaces, cupboards and drawers incorporating a built-in electric oven and hob, a stainless steel sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

Also on the ground floor it a porch leading to the ladies and gents toilets and the beer cellar.

The property currently contains four bedrooms, however there is scope for these to be increased to six, as a result of the attic which currently houses additional living space.

Spacious grounds incorporate an adequately sized car park, lawned gardens which include a former bowling green and several patios together with mature shrubs and a feature tree. A stream runs along the east side which discharges into the Havens Head Lake.

The Priory Inn is on the market for £350,000.