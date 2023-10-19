A rambling medieval Pembrokeshire pub is in danger of calling time after being put on the open market by its owners.
The Priory Inn near Milford Haven dates back to the Middle Ages and stands alongside the Pill Priory which was founded around 1200.
The property is situated alongside a stream and mature woodland in the Lower Priory, which is is a small historic hamlet at the top of the Havens Head Lake on the south-eastern side of Milford Haven.
The Grade II* Listed Building oozes charm and rusticity, incorporating some fine features including an Inglenook fireplace and a vaulted ceiling.
Estate agents Guy Thomas and Co of Pembroke state that as a result of the pub’s convenient position near to Milford Haven and its considerable size, it offers ‘huge potential’.
“And this isn’t just as a pub, but also in respect of a restaurant and functions, including weddings," they state.
The four-bedroom property opens into the main public bar area with its magnificent fireplace and wood burner. Two windows look out to the rear while exposed timbers and a tiled floor add to the magnificent country feel of the property.
The rooms leads off to the middle bar with its feature vaulted ceiling, a recessed wood burner and an attractive niche and recess.
The rear barn/restaurant has a beautiful corner fireplace as well as a beamed ceiling and a door leading to the front of the property.
The kitchen is equipped with fitted work surfaces, cupboards and drawers incorporating a built-in electric oven and hob, a stainless steel sink and plumbing for a washing machine.
Also on the ground floor it a porch leading to the ladies and gents toilets and the beer cellar.
The property currently contains four bedrooms, however there is scope for these to be increased to six, as a result of the attic which currently houses additional living space.
Spacious grounds incorporate an adequately sized car park, lawned gardens which include a former bowling green and several patios together with mature shrubs and a feature tree. A stream runs along the east side which discharges into the Havens Head Lake.
The Priory Inn is on the market for £350,000.
