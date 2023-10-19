The ten scripts had been whittled down from more than 450 entries received from around the globe.

As well as enjoying the quality writing and superb acting the audience at Fishguard’s Theatre Gwaun also had to vote for both their favourite script and performance to decide who would be taking home the coveted pint pots.

Organiser, Derek Webb, said that this year saw the largest number of entries for the Pint-sized Plays playwriting competition since it was started in 2008.

Well over 450 plays were received from which a team of judges hads the tricky task of selecting just 10 winners.

The winning pays were performed at the Crown, The Normandie, The Hope and Anchor and The Harbwr in Tenby at the end of September as well as a performance at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven.

All ten plays were then performed to a full house at the Script Slam in Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard.

In third place for best performance was When All Around You, by Tony Domaille humorously acted by Nick Wears and Adam Edgerley and directed by Sarah Rosser.

The runner up was for the witty I've Been Thinking by Neil Walden performed by Ben Gabel and Melissa Pettitt and directed by Derek Webb.

The winner of the best performance was Prose and Cons by Barry Wood directed by Derek Webb with Marianne Froom, Gwen Watson and Maya Donnelly winning the prestigious pint pot for their seamless and pacy acting.

The cleverly-written Prose and Cons also took home the trophy for the best script, with the hilarious Taramasalata in Tupperware by Allison Butler coming second and the tear jerking And The Rock Cried Out No Hiding Place by Mark Oakley coming third.

Local Pembrokeshire writer, actor and director, Allison Butler was delighted not only to have directed and acted in the play she had written but to be awarded Runner-Up in the Best Script Category too.

The 2023 Script Slam winner, Barry Wood said: “Since I started entering the competition in 2016, I’ve been fortunate to have had six plays performed by the wonderful Pint-sized Plays team.”

Barry has won the Script Slam twice. He praised Derek Webb for his directing and Marianne Froom, Gwen Watson and Maya Donnelly for their stellar performances of Prose and Cons.

“It was truly wonderful evening and so lovely to see Theatr Gwaun absolutely packed to the rafters,” said event organiser Derek Webb.

“None of it would have been possible without our terrific team of actors, directors and readers who read every script entry three times before arriving at our final ten plays.

“Thanks must also go to Paul Howe of Theatr Gwaun and his great team – together with such a fantastic audience without whom we wouldn’t have a show!”