Each of the drivers faced charges including driving without due care and attention.

They all had their cases heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

MALCOLM STIRLING, 84, of Clos Pengelli in Grovesend, Swansea, admitted careless driving following a crash in St Clears.

Stirling had been driving on the eastbound A40 near Forge Petrol Station on March 25. At that time, the inside lane was coned off due to road works.

He was behind a lorry, and attempted to overtake it by moving in to the filter lane for turning right across the other carriageway. However, Stirling crashed in to the central reservation, with his vehicle coming to rest on the crash barrier.

He pleaded guilty, and was hit with five penalty points at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Stirling was fined £139, and was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £56 surcharge.

MANDY NEWBROOKS, 52, of Steps Road in Sageston, admitted careless driving and failing to stop after a crash.

Newbrooks was charged with driving without due care and attention on April 7 on the A4322 Dimond Street in Pembroke Dock.

She was also accused of not stopping after crashing a Seat Arona in to a Skoda as part of that same incident.

Newbrooks pleaded guilty to both charges, and was fined a total of £160 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

She was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £72 surcharge, and had six points added to her licence.

LEIGH MASON, 48, of Vawers Close in Haverfordwest, was charged with careless driving after an unsafe overtake of a cyclist.

Mason was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Fishguard Road in Haverfordwest on February 2. He came up behind a cyclist – who had a flashing red light and was wearing high visibility clothing.

The defendant overtook the cyclist while an oncoming vehicle was approaching, meaning he did not leave a safe amount of room between himself and the cyclist.

The court heard that Mason’s driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver” and that he was driving without due care and attention.

Mason pleaded guilty, and was fined £146 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4. He must also pay £110 in costs and a £58 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

DARRYL EVANS, 48, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, faces a series of offences after a reported crash at a country park in Pembrokeshire.

It is alleged that Evans crashed a Fiat Doblo in to another car at Scolton Manor Country Park on March 26, and failed to stop or report the incident.

He was charged with failing to stop after a road accident and being involved in a road accident and failing to report it.

Evans was also charged with driving without due care and attention in relation to the reported crash.

No pleas were entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18, and the case was adjourned until November 15.