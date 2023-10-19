Team Harding took on the Cardiff half marathon in memory of Luke Harding, who raised more than £30,000 to help others during the last months of his life as he battled stage four lung cancer and brain metastasis.

Luke Harding took on the Cardiff Half Marathon just four months before he died despite suffering seizures and breathlessness during training.

As well as this, 30-year-old Luke raised funds and awareness by selling wristbands, embarking on a 186-mile trek around the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

He also continued to train with Fishguard Sports AFC who hold an annual fundraising tournament in his memory.

During the last months of his life inspirational and courageous Luke raised more than £30,000 to help others, presenting cheques for £12,600 to Withybush’s Ward 10 and £2,000 to Fishguard Surgery, among others.

This was Team Harding’s second year taking part in the Cardiff Half, inspired by Luke’s marathon fundraising while dealing with his illness.

This year Luke’s brothers and future sister-in-law raised money for north Wales hospice Ty Gobaith, Hope House.

The hospice ensures that children with life-threatening conditions enjoy the best quality of life, together with their families.

It provides specialist care and bereavement support, when and where they need it, and works to ensure that no one faces the death of a child alone.

“The more we researched Hope House and Ty Gobaith the more we realised how much of a fitting charity it is to be supporting whilst also running for Luke,” said his brother Joe.

“He was always about making children’s lives better especially poorly children.”

Team Harding’s initial fundraising aim was £400, they have raised more than six times this.

“Luckily, as always with any fundraising we have done, the local community, friends and family near and far have generously donated,” said Joe.

“This has meant we have smashed our original target of £400 and completed the half marathon knowing the pain and suffering was worth it.

"This will contribute immensely to helping a charity that can really make a difference to the lives of poorly children and their families.

"Thank you to everyone that has donated to this great cause and to all that has wished us words of encouragement and support. We really do appreciate it all."