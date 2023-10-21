We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours. But this week, the theme is the colour purple.

We received dozens of submissions relating to the colour purple including many different types of purple flowers and the sky.

Here are some of our favourites.

Purple flowers (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Purple flower (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Bee on purple flower (Image: Tracy Hall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Purple sky (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Purple flowers (Image: Nigel Crick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Purple flower (Image: Grant Taff Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.