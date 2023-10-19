Callum Evans was stopped by officers as he drove his Ford Fiesta on the A478 through Blaenffos, near Crymych, on March 29.

A drug swipe proved positive and Evans, 32, of Maes y Frenni, Crymych, was conveyed to the Cardigan police custody suite where he was asked to provide further blood samples for analyses.

These confirmed he had 4.4mcg of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood. The legal limit is 2.

This week Evans pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“Since he was five he’s been under the care of various consultants and he’s also been diagnosed with autism,” he said.

“This is being explored further, but there’s a four-year waiting list for him to get the help that he needs. As a result, he’s used cannabis in the past to self-medicate, although he realises that it’s illegal.”

Callum Evans was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.