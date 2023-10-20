Police were called to the Friars Vaults in Castle Square on September 25 after a member of the public had become concerned at the way in which Marc Innes was behaving.

“People were becoming very concerned at his behaviour,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“When the officers arrived, they saw him shouting and raising his fists at members of the public and he was then told to stot resisting them as he kept putting his hands inside his pockets.”

But Innes then began hurling verbal abuse at the officers.

“He was shouting ‘What the f*** are you going to do, you stupid c***?’ and at that point he was arrested," said Ms Vaughan.

Innes, 32, of Slade Villas, St Davids Road, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was represented in court by solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd, who told magistrates that Innes has had ‘a significant problem’ with alcohol.

“Over the last 12 months he’s abstained from alcohol because things like this tend to happen,” he said.

“But that day he’d had an argument with his partner and the last thing he remembers was going to the pub.

“He’s extremely disappointed to be here today and wants to apologise to the court.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that as a result of the incident, Innes lost his job as a tree surgeon.

“He missed work the following day as a result of this and he’s now lost his job,” he said.

“My client really has lost a lot as a result of what happened that day.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates fined Innes £40. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

