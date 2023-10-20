The West Wales Karting Paul Sartori Challenge is a Pembrokeshire-based competition, and remains one of the biggest charity karting challenges in Wales.

It brings together hundreds of teams and businesses from across Pembrokeshire and beyond who spend five nights of thrills and high speeds as they battle it out to win a bronze, silver or gold trophy.

During the build-up to each race, the teams fundraised to secure their position on the grid. And the more the teams raised, the higher up the grid they went. The winners of each night then secured their place in the final.

This year’s winner, The Cleaners, raised a hefty £2,070 and get to keep the shield for yet another year.

But as a result of the teams’ combined efforts, a total of £10,490 has been raised for Paul Sartori Foundation. This brings the total amount raised since the Challenge was set up in 2018 to an incredible £60,414.23.

“It’s always a huge privilege to be a part of this event,” commented Sandra Dade, who is the charity manager.

“The West Wales Karting team works so hard to engage businesses, family, and friends’ teams throughout the year and the race nights are positively electric.

“We are amazed each year at the amount each team raises and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has entered the competition this year.

“Their support has helped to raise such a phenomenal amount which is a crucial contribution to the £1.1 million a year needed to sustain the Hospice at Home Services.”

The teams also extended a special thanks to Graham Francis who attends every event to ensure a BBQ is available free of charge for the racers and their supporters.