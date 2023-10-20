The creators behind iconic confectionery such as Drumstick Lollies, Fizzers, Love Hearts, Parma Violets and Squashies, celebrated their 95th birthday with a nationwide hunt to find the ultimate Swizzels Super Fan.

Entrants had to prove their dedication through photo or video, and entries included poems, sweet themed cars, and even edible art.

Pembroke Tattooist, Lee Minton, was selected from more than 500 entries to be crowned the ultimate Swizzels super fan.

Hie dedication to the brand was demonstrated by the fact that he tattooed the actual Swizzels logo onto his own leg.

“I am very proud and honoured to be crowned the Swizzels super fan,” said Lee.

I keep a huge bucket of Swizzels at my tattoo studio (mostly for myself but they’re always handy if a customer gets woozy whilst being inked).

“It suddenly came to me that to be inked with the Swizzels logo would be the ultimate sign of devotion to my favourite sweeties. I thought it was absolutely ace to win the ultimate Swizzels super fan title.”

Lee was handed £1,000 for his artistic efforts, alongside a year's supply of sweets, and a once-in-a-lifetime factory tour.

He also had the chance to develop his own Squashies flavours, strawberry ice-cream and butterscotch. Unfortunately, for Swizzels fans, the flavour will not be made available to the public, and Lee will be the sole owner of the unique batch.

Jeremy Dee, Managing Director at Swizzels said: “95 years is such an incredible achievement for the team here at Swizzels, and there was no better way to celebrate than with our customers who made it all possible.

“We loved seeing just how much our customers love the sweets we produce, and Lee’s entry certainly made him the perfect contender for the ultimate superfan.”